Surefooted: Meet CIFA’s new goal-scoring king

Scholars’ Jonah Ebanks has taken the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League by storm.

The forward has 11 goals through five games – more than double anyone else in the league – and has led his club to a perfect 5-0-0 record to start the season. Ebanks recently spoke with the Compass for an exclusive interview on his success, his ambitions and who he thinks is the best goalkeeper in the league.

Cayman Compass: Let us know a little bit about yourself. Where are you from? What school did you go to? How did you get into football?

Jonah Ebanks: I grew up in George Town, Windsor Park. I started playing football at a very young age, just kicking them around my house. And from then, I went on to play primary school football.

From young I just always had the ball on my feet. I guess it came from my dad. I used to watch him when I was younger.

CC: What stood out to you about the game?

JE: I think it was the reaction from the crowd, you know, just the spirit. Scoring goals, that I like. I love to see my goals being scored. Skills on the field always got me excited.

CC: You’ve been with Scholars two years. What have you done that has allowed you to have the success you’re seeing this year?

JE: I felt like I had a very disappointing season last season by my standards. So during preseason, I set some goals for myself and I worked hard, very hard. And I feel the hard work has paid off and I kind of feel like I’m exceeding my own expectations right now.

CC: What do you attribute your success as a team to?

JE: As a team, we’ve been very focussed on everyone working hard. I think people write us off because we didn’t win any silverware last season. So this season, we made sure to prepare as best as we can. So obviously, we have a good chance of winning this season.

CC: Who is the best goal scorer in the Premier League?

JE: Jonah Ebanks.

CC: Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League?

JE: I would say Albertini Holness, from Elite. Albertini puts a type of fear in my mind as a striker. Not really a fear, but I feel like I think more when I’m in front of him. It’s kind of like a mind-game thing with him. I see him in training a lot. I see what he’s capable of. I’ve played with him for the national team, so a really good goalkeeper.

CC: Who is the best team in the Premier League right now (other than Scholars)?

JE: I think Latinos are good. I would say Latinos.

CC: What about Bodden Town?

JE: Yeah, Bodden Town has always been the top, but I feel like they’re missing a few players right now.

CC: Is there one team out there that people are sleeping on?

JE: Definitely Academy. They’re heading in the right direction on the type of football that they play. And they always give young players a chance.

Click the video to see the full interview.