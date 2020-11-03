The Cayman Islands government has approved residents of the Sister Islands to self-quarantine at their homes on Cayman Brac or Little Cayman, from 7 Nov.

The government announced on Tuesday night that it was extending the quarantine-in-residence option to the Sister Islands, based on the success of the pilot programme in Grand Cayman.

Sister Islands residents who meet the relevant criteria will be able to spend the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at home, if they agree to wear monitoring technology and if their homes have been pre-approved by the Public Health Department.

According to a statement issued by the Government Information Services, the isolation and monitoring process in place in Grand Cayman will be replicated in Cayman Brac, but on a smaller scale, and will be managed by the Ministry of District Administration.

“Teams are in the process of being trained to undertake the various responsibilities, including PCR testing at the airport; fitting travellers with their wristbands; on-boarding them to the geo-fencing platform; carrying out the monitoring and compliance requirements; and conducting random spot checks,” the statement noted.

Unlike in Grand Cayman, where arrivals are transported to their quarantine locations by authorised taxis or buses, airline passengers landing in the Sister Islands are allowed to drive themselves in their own vehicles to their homes. They will be accompanied to their residence by an enforcement vehicle, to ensure that stops are not made along the way, the GIS statement said.

Travel Cayman application process

Residents who wish to quarantine at their residence in Cayman Brac or Little Cayman must first register their travel request using the Travel Cayman online portal and should select Cayman Brac or Little Cayman as their preferred quarantine option.

If the traveller plans to quarantine with non-travelling household members, their details must be entered at the same time. Questions or concerns can be sent to the Travel Cayman team by emailing [email protected] or by calling 743-8463 between 8:30am and 5pm, Monday through Friday. The web address for the Travel Cayman portal is https://www.exploregov.ky/TravelCayman.

Quarantine-at-residence approval

GIS said travellers should note that permission to quarantine at home is not guaranteed and is subject to approval by the medical officer of health.

Once approved, travellers will receive an email from Travel Cayman with an attached Certificate to Travel.

If the quarantine location is not approved, the traveller can re-apply with a suitable location, or will be required to quarantine either at a government-sponsored or privately-run facility in Grand Cayman.

Irrespective of where a person is quarantining, the mandatory isolation period is 14 days, followed by a COVID-19 PCR test on day 15 and a negative result signed off by the medical officer of health for the quarantine period to cease.

Travellers quarantining at home are asked to allow 24-72 hours for the off-boarding process, which includes receipt of the negative test result, removal from the monitoring dashboard and return of the monitoring equipment, the statement noted.

Delivery of food and supplies

While a household is in quarantine, food, medication and essential supplies should be ordered from suppliers who offer contactless payment and delivery, GIS stated. This means paying online or over the phone and having the delivery left outside the front door. There should be no face-to-face or direct physical contact.

When receiving supplies, people in quarantine should wear a mask and must wait until the person making the delivery has left the property. People who do not reside in the household should not enter the yard space if someone in quarantine is outside at the same time.

Delivery personnel, relatives and friends are not allowed to enter the home or have physical contact with the occupants while they are in quarantine.

Penalties

Any breach of these conditions could result in removal from the programme without notice and a requirement to complete the quarantine period in a government quarantine facility. Penalties under Section 71 of the Public Health Law (2002 Revision) were recently increased to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment of up to two years, and in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine of $500 for every day which the offence continues after conviction.

Cayman Airways repatriation flights to Cayman Brac

Cayman Airways has scheduled two flights from Miami, on Friday, 20 Nov., and Friday, 4 Dec., which will stop in Cayman Brac to allow passengers to disembark, prior to proceeding to Grand Cayman. Based on demand, more flights will be added in the future.

For health and safety reasons, no passengers will be permitted to board the flight in Cayman Brac. To book a flight, contact Cayman Airways by calling 949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA); or book online at www.caymanairways.com.

For the latest news and information regarding travel to and from the Cayman Islands visit https://www.exploregov.ky/travel.