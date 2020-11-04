2 new COVID cases among travellers

Two travellers have tested positive for COVID-19, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported Wednesday.

They were among 125 tested for coronavirus since Tuesday, he said.

Both individuals are asymptomatic, and will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus, officials said.

Two other travellers tested positive earlier this week – they are also asymptomatic and are in isolation.

This brings to 244 the total number of people who have tested positive since testing began in March. Of those, 233 have recovered, and there are 10 active cases, nine of which are asymptomatic.

One person remains in hospital on a ventilator.

As of Wednesday, the total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 657.