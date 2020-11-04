Teams that visit Cayman to carry out biometric data services for visa processing for UK travel have been unable to come to the Cayman Islands because of COVID restrictions, so the Governor’s Office, from this week, is offering the service.

Starting Thursday, the Governor’s Office will commence biometric data services necessary for the visa application process for travel to and via the UK. This is a requirement mainly for non-British Overseas Territory citizens.

“Biometric information is required for the UK visa application process. It is a digital photograph of the applicant’s face and a scan of their fingerprints taken on a glass screen. Capturing this kind of information is a common process and standard for entry in to a wide number of countries worldwide,” the statement said.

Governor Martyn Roper welcomed the new service, saying that his team had worked tirelessly with the British High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, and the UK authorities to bring this service on island despite the challenges posed by COVID.

“We know that people need to leave, especially now the immigration amnesty has ended. Since the team who normally visit Cayman to deliver biometrics cannot do so at the moment due to our quarantine rules, we had to find a creative solution. We will continue to provide this service until the normal one can resume,” he said in the statement.

The service is being provided by Governor’s Office staff using specially imported equipment supplied by the UK Visa and Immigration Department.

In a brief statement announcing the services, the Governor’s Office said details of how to make appointments for the service can found online at the end of the application process.

“There is no other way to book an appointment,” the statement said.

Daily slots are available starting Thursday, 5 Nov., until Friday, 13 Nov., and more will be added according to demand, the Governor’s Office said.

To check if you need a visa, visit https://www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa.

For transit visas, apply at https://www.gov.uk/transit-visa.

For standard visitor visas , apply at https://www.gov.uk/standard-visitor-visa/apply.