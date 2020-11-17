Cayman’s active COVID-19 patients remained unchanged at 14 as Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported no new positive test results on Tuesday.

Williams-Rodriguez, in a brief statement, said 86 COVID-19 tests were carried out since Monday’s report and all were returned negative.

One patient out of the active COVID-19 cases remained symptomatic Tuesday; however, none has been hospitalised.

On Monday three people tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom were travellers. Two were asymptomatic and in isolation while the third, who exhibited mild symptoms, tested positive after undergoing screening at the end of the quarantine period.

Cayman’s overall confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 257, with 241 people having been reported as fully recovered.

Two people have died in Cayman from COVID-related complications, one of whom was a local resident who tested positive after returning to Cayman from travel abroad and whose death was announced Monday.

Cayman’s confirmed COVID-19 patients have been between the ages of 6 and 85.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, now stands at 872.