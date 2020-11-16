Health officials have confirmed the second coronavirus-related death in the Cayman Islands.

“The Ministry of Health confirms the passing of a patient with COVID-19 complications, who had been admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital since 4 October 2020,” a Government Information Services statement issued Monday said.

The patient was a Cayman Islands resident who tested positive after returning to Cayman from travel abroad. The patient at first remained in isolation and moved to the Cayman Islands Hospital after symptoms worsened. The patient died on 15 Nov.

“The Ministry notes that the patient falls into the category of persons considered to be at high risk of complications from COVID-19,” the statement said.

An Italian cruise ship visitor who fell ill in March was the first person to die of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. He was also the first person to test positive for the virus in Cayman.

As of 13 Nov., there have been 254 confirmed cases in Cayman since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 240 people have fully recovered. More than 49,000 samples have been tested.