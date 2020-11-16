3 travellers test positive for COVID-19

Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday while 587 negative results were returned, according to Government Information Services.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez says all three were travellers, according to GIS. Of those, two were asymptomatic and in isolation while the third, who has exhibited mild symptoms, tested positive after undergoing screening at the end of the quarantine period.

All three will remain in isolation until recovered, according to GIS.

There have been 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 240 people have fully recovered. There are 15 active cases, while two people have died in Cayman from COVID-related complications.

There have been 49,766 tests completed.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 800.