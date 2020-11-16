Chamber of Commerce launches Mentoring Cayman 2021

The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, celebrated the opening of the 2021 Mentoring Cayman programme with a reception attended by more than 100 students, parents, mentors, sponsors, and school organisers.

The six-month programme pairs top achieving students with mentors from Chamber of Commerce member businesses and provides them with career workshops.

In this latest group, 65 high-achieving students, nominated by their school principals, were paired with mentors.

Participating schools include Clifton Hunter High School, John Gray High School, Cayman Prep & High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C School, Cayman International School and Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Since its inception in 2002, more than 1,000 students have taken part in the programme, which serves as an introduction to the many career paths available on island.

Students not only learn invaluable skills that they will need when entering the working world, but they also form lasting relationships with members of Cayman’s business community, the Chamber said in a press release.

The programme includes monthly workplace visits where the mentees shadow their mentors.

Mentoring Cayman will also include a career expo, guest speaker luncheon, and two social events.

The aim of these activities is to help students gain as much insight as possible into their chosen career; provide them with career and professional inspiration; and help them to start forming positive work ethics, the Chamber said.