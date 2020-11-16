Miller to speak at Jamaica’s post-election seminar

North Side lawmaker Ezzard Miller is set to speak on Wednesday to new and veteran Jamaican legislators as part of that country’s post-election seminar.

Miller was invited to speak at the event by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association international headquarters, on behalf of the Jamaica Parliament and the government’s cabinet. He’s expected to speak via Zoom on the constitutional and legal framework of parliamentary democracy and will be joined by a Jamaican parliamentarian, according to a press release from Miller’s office.

“I am particularly honoured to be asked by the CPA International Headquarters to participate in the post-election training seminar for the newly elected members of the Parliament of Jamaica,” Miller said in the statement.

He serves as chair of the Cayman Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

Miller presented at a similar post-election seminar in July in Anguilla, also at the invitation of the CPA, on the topic of ‘Services and Resources for Members’.