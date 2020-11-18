1 traveller tests positive for COVID-19

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 397 results returned since Tuesday.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the latest case was a traveller who is in isolation.

There were 13 active cases in the Cayman Islands as of Wednesday, with one patient symptomatic.

The latest results bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 258, with 243 people having recovered.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 913.

To date, 50,249 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cayman.