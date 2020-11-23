4 more travellers test positive for COVID-19

Cayman has reported 265 cases to date, with 18 still active.

Four more travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, according to a press release from Government Information Services.

Those four positives came from a batch of 475 test results that were reported Monday by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

The travellers were found positive following routine screening and are asymptomatic, according to GIS. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

There have been 265 people in the Cayman Islands who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are 18 active cases and two people have died. More than 51,200 tests have been carried out.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 877.