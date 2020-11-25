4.4 earthquake 30 miles off Grand Cayman

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded about 30 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman.

The tremor were felt in various parts of the island.

The United States Geological Survey, which tracks and records seismic events, reported on its website that the quake occurred at 11:50am at a depth of 6.2 miles, just over 30 miles south of George Town.

No damage has been reported.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands posted on social media that it had received reports of small earthquake tremors and more information would follow.