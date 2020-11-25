Cayman Airways charging too much

I wish to protest the exorbitant fares currently being charged by our national airline.

Cayman Airways’ website on Monday, 23 Nov., shows a return airfare to Miami of US$830 for a combined distance of 998 miles.

On the American Airlines website, their return fare from Miami to London Heathrow, a combined distance of more than 8,000 miles, is $711.

Why should the Cayman taxpayer, who already subsidises CAL in excess of $10 million a year, be held to ransom when there is no alternative method of getting to Miami? This is simply extortion.

Roger Davies