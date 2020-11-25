Tourism businesses launch ‘reopen Cayman’ campaign

Tourism leaders have launched a ‘Reopen Cayman’ campaign in an effort to convince the public and the government that a clear plan is needed to restart the industry.

A website launched Tuesday featuring information on proposals from the industry for a low-risk strategy to welcome back visitors.

It also features personal stories of Caymanians and local businesses who are suffering during the pandemic, as well as information and data on similar jurisdictions that have re-opened tourism without experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Michael Tibbetts, the owner of Clearly Cayman dive resorts which has operations on all three islands, and Kel Thompson, owner of the Wyndham Reef Resort in East End, are leading the initiative.

Tibbetts, who is also a medical doctor, said the aim was to counter what he sees as a false narrative that Cayman can cope without tourism.

He said he is concerned that people do not appreciate the true value of the sector to the island’s economy.

Tibbetts, who was voted vice-president of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association last week, also warned that the absence of a plan and a realistic timeline for reopening would impact the industry way beyond the next few months.

“We are not saying that we need to open up today, or even in January,” he said, “but there needs to be a plan for how and when that is going to happen.

“We need a path to reopening because without that we are all in limbo. We are already losing bookings through to the middle of the next year because people don’t know if they are going to be able to get here.”

Long-term impact

Longer term, he said, the island could lose market share to countries that had reopened.

“There is a percentage of visitors that are extremely loyal to Cayman but we shouldn’t take that for granted. There are a lot of other great destinations and guests are opting to go elsewhere because they see those islands are either open already and have a plan to reopen safely.”

Part of the aim of the website will be to counter the impression that it is a simple question of dollars versus lives.

Tibbetts highlighted that Bermuda has had fewer COVID-19 cases than Cayman and no community transmission, despite being open to tourists, and has had a rigorous testing and tracing programme since July. He said other destinations had achieved similar results and their methods and policies would be outlined on the site.

“What we are trying to do is a public education campaign so that people understand the level of risk and that we can make decisions based on science and not on emotion,” he said.

He added that it was a mistake to think that Caymanians were not involved in the tourism industry or impacted by its collapse.

Aside from direct employment, he said, there is an entire eco-system of businesses, suppliers and government companies, including Cayman Airways, the Cayman Turtle Centre and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, that are utterly reliant on tourism and currently being heavily subsidised.

And he warned that there would be a knock-on effect for other sectors too, if there proves to be long-term damage.

He highlighted construction and real estate as two areas that could suffer the trickle-down impact of a decline in tourism.