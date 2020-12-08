One new COVID case reported

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Tuesday that there was one positive result out of the 272 most recent COVID-19 tests.

The individual is an asymptomatic traveller who returned a positive test result following routine screening, he said, adding that the person will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

This brings the total number of active cases on island to 24, five of whom are displaying symptoms of coronavirus, according to the Public Health Department. None of the individuals who are positive for COVID-19 require hospitalisation.

So far, 265 of the 291 confirmed cases in Cayman have fully recovered, and two have died.

The total number of people in quarantine in Cayman, as of Tuesday, either at a residence or in a government facility, was 1,357.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 68 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19.