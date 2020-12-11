Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Dec. 5, 2020 – The launch of Charlton Automotive was held today at the stunning new oceanfront development, Indigo Bay nestled in beautiful South Sound. While guests mingled on the 170 ft dock and listened to some great jazz, they were able to view the latest model electric vehicles which Charlton Automotive will proudly be representing from the two best-selling EV brands in the world, Tesla and the Nissan Leaf.

Charlton Automotive is the newest entity in the Charlton Group of Companies; their property division, Charlton Developments is a local luxury real estate developer currently building Indigo Bay, a gated oceanfront enclave of 29 villas which is the group’s flagship development. Each villa in Indigo Bay is completely wired with a charging station for electric vehicles and is the only development on island that can make this claim. To date, Phase One of the villas are 80% sold and are scheduled for completion April 2021.

Guests were in for a special treat when Dillon Claassens, a local real estate agent, surprised his wife, Teri with a gift of a brand new Tesla Model 3, making her the very first owner of a Tesla from Charlton Automotive. David Nelson, President of the Charlton Group of Companies stated that he was, “So happy that Dillon chose to present this wonderful gift to his wife, Teri here today, I know she will love driving it – I’m a new owner myself! I also wanted to note that we are very pleased to be able to bring electric vehicles to the Cayman Islands, to the owners at Indigo Bay and to represent the best-selling electric vehicle brands in the world, the full range of Tesla EV’s and the Nissan Leaf.”

For further information re: INDIGO BAY – www.indigobay.ky For further information re: Charlton Automotive – www.charltonautomotive.ky Charlton Automotive: Cline Glidden, Sales Manager – 936-0558

1 of 8