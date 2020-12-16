DEH removes over 300 tons of bulk waste

The Department of Environmental Health has cleared 333 tons of waste so far as part of its annual bulk waste removal campaign.

As has been the case for several years now, the DEH has teamed up with workers for the National Community Enhancement programme, known as NiCE, to remove the waste.

This year the campaign begun in the eastern districts, where more than 90% of the refuse has been collected.

According to the DEH, 173 tons of refuse have been removed from Bodden Town, making it the largest haul so far. East End is next with 135 tons. with North Side recording 20 tons. As of Friday, 11 Dec., only five tons had been removed from George Town.

Items such as appliances, furniture, and a mixture of other household waste, make up the 214 tons of items collected so far. Scrap metal account for 79 tons, the remaining 40 tons resulted from vegetation discarded at the drop-off sites.

“This is a lot of waste taken from our streets and our communities; we are just about halfway through this campaign and the work completed so far by our teams has been impressive,” said Micheal Haworth, assistant director of the DEH solid waste department.

“The additional hands on deck through the NiCE programme is always welcomed by our staff and they have been doing an excellent job jumping in and getting the work done.”

Clean-up efforts shifted to George Town this week, and Haworth is urging people against putting out waste in areas that have already been cleaned.

“If materials are left at the side of the road past the district dates, this puts additional work on the DEH collections team at an already busy time of the year,” said Haworth, adding the department appreciates the “efforts of the community”.

Work began on Cayman Brac last week and on Little Cayman this week. The campaign ends on Saturday, 19 Dec.