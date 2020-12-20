Police have said they are investigating an incident that occurred in the vicinity of a local bar in George Town early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to Seymour Road, George Town, around 2:10am following a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the bar.

No one appears to have been injured in the incident, a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement stated Saturday night.

Officers who responded to the report recovered a number of spent shell casings in the vicinity.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to call George Town CID at 949-4222.