One man is nursing injuries after an early morning bar fight in George Town.

The man, who was transported by ambulance to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently released, was among a group of men involved in an altercation at a bar on Martin Drive.

According to police, shortly after 12am Saturday officers responded to a report of a serious assault at the bar.

It was reported that several men were involved in the altercation.

The individual who required hospital treatment, police said, received injuries to his head, arm and back.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.