Latest COVID test results all negative

There were no positive COVID-19 results among the latest batch of 161 PCR tests, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

As of 22 Dec., there were 25 active cases of coronavirus in Cayman. One person who had been positive tested negative in the latest batch, meaning that patient is now considered to be fully recovered.

Of the active cases, four are symptomatic, but have not required hospitalisation.

As of Tuesday, 1,115 people were in mandatory quarantine, either at a government facility or in their homes.

Cayman has recorded a total of 316 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 289 have recovered.

More than 77.7 million people worldwide have contracted the virus, according to the latest figures by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.