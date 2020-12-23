Christmas tree organisation gives back

The Trees4xmas organisation, established in 2013, has always been about giving back to the local community – particularly young aviators.

This year, owners Jeff and Kelly McGlashan have donated $3,000 to the Clifton Hunter High School and its Cayman Airways Flight Club. The school will utilise the funds to support young Caymanians who have a passion for aviation.

According to their website, the McGlashans “believe in the value of paying it forward” – therefore, a portion of every tree sold in the season is donated to educational pursuits.

Jeff McGlashan hails from the mountains of North Carolina where he started selling Christmas trees in 1993, He is also full-time professional pilot.

Kelly McGlashan was born where Christmas trees grow, in Quebec, Canada, and has worked on numerous fundraisers and local projects.

To learn more about the organisation, visit www.trees4xmas.ky.