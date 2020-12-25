Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s stabbing incident as 22-year-old Michael Aaron Bush of West Bay.

In a statement released Friday, detectives investigating Bush’s killing appealed for the suspect in the incident to turn himself in at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre or the nearest police station and explain what happened.

Police described the suspect as short, with a slim build and medium brown complexion with long natural hair.

Bush was found around 2am unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in The Strand parking lot after having attended Lilies Night Club just before the incident took place, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 4:45am.

Just before the stabbing took place, at about 2am, investigators believe there was a “disturbance” outside The Strand and both parties involved ran out into the parking lot.

Additionally, police said, investigators are aware there were over 20 persons in the area immediately after the incident took place.

“Detectives are appealing to the persons who were present in the parking lot after the incident and those who were involved in the disturbance prior, to present themselves to any police station and speak with an officer regarding your involvement or what you have witnessed,” the RCIPS statement said.

Anyone with pictures or videos of the incident is encouraged to submit them to the police through the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.

Alternatively, police said, anyone involved in any way or with information pertaining to the investigation is encouraged to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.