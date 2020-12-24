Public Prosecutors will not appeal the sentence given to Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush for assaulting a woman earlier this year, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed Thursday.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn on Monday handed Bush a suspended six-month jail sentence after he was convicted on three counts of common assault and one count of disorderly conduct. A suspended sentence means Bush will not have to serve time in prison as long as certain conditions are met. Bush was also ordered to adhere to a 6pm-6am curfew for the next two months and was ordered to pay $700 in fines and $4,279 to the victim as compensation.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Candia James-Malcolm, confirmed Thursday the office will not be appealing the court’s sentencing decision.

Bush is yet to confirm what action – if any – he will be taking in relation to the sentence.

The sentence does not prevent Bush from running in next year’s general election.

Gunn, in passing sentence, described the veteran lawmaker’s behaviour as “shameful”, saying that to not record a conviction against Bush would “entirely send the wrong message”.

She added that he had no one else to blame for the sentence but himself as he was highly intoxicated at the time of the offences.

Bush, represented by attorney Michael Alberga, had pleaded guilty to two of the three common assault charges against and not guilty to the first count – the more serious offence.

In that charge, according to DPP Patrick Moran’s case, which included CCTV evidence of the incident, it was said that Bush grabbed the bar manager by her hair and punched her in the face several times. He also hurled bus tubs (plastic containers used to carry dishes) at the woman.

Gunn convicted Bush on the first count Monday.

North Side Member of Parliament Ezzard Miller has since called for Bush to either resign or be removed by Premier Alden McLaughlin.

The Cayman Compass contacted both McLaughlin and Bush for comment on Miller’s statement, but as of press time neither had responded.