Police hunt suspect after man stabbed to death

Police on Thursday launched a murder investigation after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death, according to a police press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The West Bay man was found around 2am unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in The Strand parking lot after having attended Lilies Night Club just before the incident took place, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 4:45am.

No arrests have been made and no witnesses have come forward with information, according to police.

“We are depending on the people who were present to come forward and speak with the police,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown, who heads up the RCIPS Criminal Investigations, said. “We know there was a large crowd at the location; however, we have not had any witnesses come forward with information that could potentially assist the investigation.”

He added, “We cannot be successful in bringing offenders to justice without the cooperation of the community. The problem of violent crime affects us all and we all need to work together to solve it.”

This is second murder to have occurred in the Strand parking lot in recent months. On 29 Aug., Ricardo Pars, 27, was also stabbed to death; prompting officers to launched ‘Operation Blade Runner’.

Police say anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via their website on either of the stabbing deaths. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.