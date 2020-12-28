Marine warning in effect Tuesday

The Cayman Islands will be under a marine warning on Tuesday, 29 Dec., according to the National Weather Service.

Fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the south to southwest, according to the NWS.

Wave heights of six to eight feet along Cayman’s northern and eastern coasts are expected Tuesday, prompting the warning. Winds will be 23-29 miles per hour. The forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and temperatures rising to the low 80s, according to the NWS.