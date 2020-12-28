Police investigate mugging report

The RCIPS is investigating a reported mugging after an injured man entered a police station early Monday morning and said he’d been assaulted and robbed.

The man entered the George Town Police Station around 2am and told officers he was assaulted by multiple people when he was walking near Shedden Road, in George Town. He reported that his cell phone and wallet were taken, according to a police press release.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and later released.

“[The RCIPS] would like to advise the public to exercise caution when traveling late at night and to avoid traveling alone if possible. Visit the RCIPS website for more tips on how to keep safe when riding or walking at night,” the release reads.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Additionally, anonymous tips may be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.