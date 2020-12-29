Where to ring in 2021

There is no question that the faster people can put 2020 behind them, the happier they’ll be, and the residents of the Cayman Islands are no exception.

It’s been a year of landfill fires, earthquakes, a record-breaking number of Hurricane Season storms and, of course, the coronavirus pandemic.

The positive side of things is that people here can gather, unmasked, to celebrate the end of a very hard year and turn their hopeful eyes to the future.

These are some of the events happening on 31 Dec.

The Ritz-Carlton

The Great Beginning

7pm

Ring in the New Year with an exquisite buffet dinner at Seven restaurant, complete with live entertainment and a welcome cocktail to kick off the evening. White attire is recommended. Later, head to Seven Mile Beach with a glass of Champagne and enjoy the sounds of a live DJ as the sky is illuminated by a spectacular fireworks show. Tickets are $40 for children 3-8 years, $80 for 9-12 years, $125 for 13-17 years and $185 for adults. Grats are additional.

The Westin

Rise 2021

7pm

An extravagant feast awaits guests, with six live-action carving stations, an expansive raw bar, a delicious dessert display, and more. Delight in an unlimited flow of sparkling wine and dance into the early hours of 2021 with your toes in the white sands of Seven Mile Beach. Tickets are $30 for children under-12, with a standard adult package at $150 and a luxury package for $195. Grats are additional.

Camana Bay

Fireworks

8pm

The restaurants of Camana Bay are presenting a spectacular fireworks show earlier in the evening. Perfect for families with younger children, they can take in the production and head home if they aren’t up for the midnight ride to 2021.

Anchor & Den

The Movement Project 2021

8pm

Anchor & Den in the Grand Cayman Marriott looks only forward to 2021 with an event featuring assigned tables for dinner, unlimited access to food and cocktail stations, a pool party under the stars, live entertainment and midnight fireworks. Tickets are $55 plus grats for just the pool party and unlimited drinks (starting at 11pm) or $140 plus grats for the whole dinner kit and caboodle.

Grand Old House

Casino Royale

8:30pm

Walk down the red carpet to be greeted by a welcome glass of Champagne, as you enter a night James Bond would approve of. Put your chips to good use at the casino tables, with no fear of risking your bankroll, and be swept away by professionally mixed music, courtesy of One World DJs. Live action stations, dinner and fireworks are included. Tickets are free for children 0-5 years, $65 for 5-16 years, and $145 for adults. Grats additional.

The Wharf

Boogie Nights

8:30pm

It takes New Year’s Eve to move The Wharf’s classic Boogie Nights to a Thursday! Dance to the music you love, then take breaks to browse street food stations and a Champagne bar, among other delights. Fireworks at midnight. Book a table for guaranteed seating.

Tillie’s

Fete Nouvelle

9pm

Touted as ‘A cabaret for the new era’, Tillie’s is planning to go out of 2020 with a bang, offering live performances, music by multiple DJs, dinner and fireworks. General admission is $50 with VIP packages starting at $250. For more information, contact the restaurant.

Native Way Charters

New Year’s Eve Cruise

9pm

What better way to get a prime view of all the midnight fireworks, than from a vessel out on the water? Join the NYE boat cruise, with Caribbean music aplenty, from the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. Tickets are $30 per person.

The Kimpton Seafire Resort

Sparkle!

9pm

Head to Beach Deck for music led by Selecta Renegade and unleash your inner sparkle with a glass of Champagne in hand and fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. Classic admission is $45 with Premium VIP Deck access at $100. Call the resort for more information and to book.