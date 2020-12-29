Sentence should have been tougher

I read about the girl from Georgia that broke quarantine to attend her boyfriend’s competition. She needs to serve two years. She has no remorse except she got caught.
I am sure if she was not caught, she would be bragging to her friends how she got away with it. You hear about ‘white privilege’, this is a good example.
Her family is trying to get the United States government involved to release her. Please keep her.
Josef Johnson
