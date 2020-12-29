Quarantine staff was amazing

We just completed our quarantine. What people need to know is how amazing the government and the staff supporting this initiative have been.

I have a special-needs son, and we’re going to do a lot to help those kids on this island. In addition I’m bringing down an educational spelling game that I invented. I’m going to give this game to every child on the island who wants it, for free. I took some video of my son singing to the medical staff.

What I’d like to say is if a 25-year-old autistic man who loves the beach and the ocean can look at it from a sealed door for 16 days, that means anyone can do this basic, small requirement to keep this island safe. Thank you for everything that you do to keep this island safe, and I’m going to do whatever I can to give back. Thanks again.

Todd Ferguson