Jail sentence is too harsh

Cayman’s jail sentence of the teenage girl and her boyfriend is barbaric and reeks to high heaven with contradiction and irony so heavy it could sink a barge!!

I could not believe my eyes when I saw the picture of the two kids with masks on led by two officers without masks.

Would it be a burden to explain this situation? How can you people justify it? How do you have the [bravery] to put these people in jail at the same time you break your own law for wearing a mask?

I think I’m going to be sick…

Virgil Cottongim

Editor’s note: There is no law currently requiring court or prison staff to wear masks.