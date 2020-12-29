The sentence fits the crime

Good for you Cayman! Skylar Mack knew in advance the penalties for breaking quarantine; she tampered with the electronic device to attend the [jet-ski] competition.

Ms Mack admitted she attended the competition [and] wore no face mask, thus putting people at risk, all for selfish reasons. If she is pre-med, she of all people should have known the seriousness of her actions.

Poor young lady had to empty her savings account to pay a fine, boohoo. Maybe she should have thought about that before she even made the decision to attend, [involving a] plane ticket, hotel, food expenses. Did she use her savings for those expenses?

Please do America a favour – enforce the law, make Ms Mack complete the sentence of a mere four months. I am so tired of hearing young Americans do things due to immaturity and pure selfishness. Maybe it will be a wake up call for others just like her. Selfish!

Debra Dinkel