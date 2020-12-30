FOOTBALL: Frederick inks deal with NZ club

Cayman Islands national men’s football team player Joshewa Frederick has signed a deal to play with a semi-professional team in New Zealand, according to social media posts from the Cayman Islands Football Association.

Frederick is set to play for Ngaruawania United AFC, which plays in Waikato Bay of Plenty Football, the third district of New Zealand Football, one of seven district federations affiliated with the national body.

Frederick played collegiately for NorthWest Kansas Technical College and Longwood University and has been a standout defender for the Cayman Islands. He started three games for Cayman during last year’s CONCACAF Nation’s League competition.

Joshewa is a “quick and agile defender who is capable of controlling the match with his fantastic poise and quick decision making”, according to CIFA’s social media post.