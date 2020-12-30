The National Weather Service has extended its marine warning, projecting rough seas to continue over the next 24 hours.

In its latest advisory on Wednesday, the NWS said it expected the east coast of Grand Cayman to be affected.

The NWS, in its morning forecast, said fresh easterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient remains tight across the northwest Caribbean.

Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Wave heights are expected to be between 6 and 8 feet on Wednesday.

As for Thursday and Friday, Cayman, the weather office said, can expect wave heights of between 5 to 7 feet.

A small craft warning will commence on Thursday.

Cayman can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to the low 80’s °F during the day and fall to the mid 70s at night. Winds will be east to northeast at 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

Winds will be east to northeast and will increase to between 20 to 25 knots.

Seas will be rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet, especially along the north and east coasts, the NWS said in its forecast.