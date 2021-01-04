Allegations of ‘delayed police response’ to murder scene

An independent investigation has been launched into allegations of a delayed police response to a fatal stabbing outside a Grand Cayman night club on Christmas Eve.

Michael Aaron Bush was stabbed and killed in the parking lot of The Strand shopping plaza in the early hours of 24 Dec.

Video of the scene was posted on social media along with claims police were slow to come to the aid of the victim.

The Office of the Ombudsman confirmed Monday that it is conducting an independent investigation into “allegations of delayed police response and lack of police action” at the scene of the killing.

The ombudsman has appealed for anyone with information that would assist in the investigation, including any video footage of the police action at the scene, to come forward.

All information and material received will be kept confidential, according to a press release.

Anyone with information can email senior investigator Peter McLoughlin at [email protected] or call 244-6162.