Christmas Eve fatal stabbing case sent to Grand Court

A 20-year-old man charged with murder over the Christmas Eve stabbing death of Michael Aaron Bush, appeared before the Summary Court Tuesday.

Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson is alleged to have stabbed Bush, 22, during an altercation in The Strand parking lot on West Bay Road in the early morning hours of 24 Dec.

According to court documents, the incident was captured on CCTV and, although many people were able to describe Johnson, no one knew his name at the time of the incident. However, on 26 Dec., police received information that led them to a Prospect address.

“Upon arrival at the address at approximately 1500 hours, a male of very similar appearance to the suspect on the CCTV ran away from officers,” according to court documents. “A foot chase ensued, other police units responded, including [police helicopter] X-Ray 1, but unfortunately he managed to escape.”

However, Johnson later turned himself in at the RCIPS detention centre, accompanied by his attorney, Dennis Brady.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, no pleas were entered, and the murder charge was transferred to the Grand Court.

Johnson was remanded into custody, and is expected to make his first Grand Court appearance next week.