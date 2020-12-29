8 new COVID cases among travellers

Eight travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Christmas Eve, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

Lee said 475 tests had been carried out since 24 Dec. All eight who tested positive are asymptomatic, he said. They will remain in isolation until they are considered recovered.

The latest results bring to 31 the total number of active cases in the Cayman Islands. All those cases involve individuals who have arrived on island. None have required hospitalisation.

Of the 326 positive cases confirmed in Cayman since the first case was reported in March, 293 have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 817 people were in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, 81.7 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, and 1.78 million have died.