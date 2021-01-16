Six travellers test positive for COVID-19

Six travellers have test positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation, where they will remain until they are considered to have recovered, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in a statement on Friday 15 Jan.

The travellers were all asymptomatic.

A statement released by the Government Information Services said, “These six travellers all provided negative test results as part of the new arrival requirements.”

The six passengers were apart of a batch of 414 tests that were conducted between Thursday, 14 Jan. and Friday, 15 Jan.

There were 44 active cases between the ages of six and 85-years-old as of Friday, according to the COVID-19 figures issued by GIS, none of whom are hospitalized. Thirty-eight of the 44 cases asymptomatic.

Some 1,434 people are currently in isolation.

Since testing began, 63,727 tests have been conducted, and 374 people have tested positive. Two have died.

GIS also reports, “A further 339 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine since this was last reported on Thursday, 14 January 2021. This brings the total number of people vaccinated in the Cayman Islands to 4,435.”