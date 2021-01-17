Breast Cancer Foundation presents Gintonica

When you can’t travel off the island, you should look to be transported to international destinations via other means.

Take a trip to Cuba on 23 Jan. without boarding a plane, courtesy of the Breast Cancer Foundation’s Gintonica night, which is being staged around the Harbour Club Pool of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

This is a new fundraising event for the organisation, which has been looking at innovative ways to increase financial support for – and awareness about – the work it does.

The Azucar group will be providing live music and dancers, while guests graze at all-inclusive food stations and take in the sights of a flair bar.

The evening begins with a welcome drink (not just gin-based, for those who aren’t fans of all-things-juniper) and invites people to mix and mingle under the stars. There will be raffle tickets on sale, giving buyers the chance to win a fabulous prize, such as a four-day Kaibo staycation, a new iPad or a gym membership.

“I am very excited about this new event for our organisation,” said Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator of the Breast Cancer Foundation. “All the money raised will be used for our mammogram and ultrasound programme, along with our prosthetics and specialised bra service. Donations we receive from the community ensure that the services we provide can continue to be free, and we are the only Caribbean Island to have a fully stocked bra/prosthetic room facility.”

A maximum of 400 tickets are available for sale for Gintonica, which runs from 6-9:30pm.

A fully stocked cash bar and gin demonstrations are also on the menu, with every guest receiving a goody bag at the end of the evening. We’ll let the cat out of the bag and tell you that at least one of the items is a full-sized bottle of pink gin, courtesy of Cayman Spirits Company and created exclusively for the foundation.

There is no need for the party to end at 9:30pm, as there will be an afterglow situation happening at the Silver Palm Lounge until closing time. Try one of The Ritz-Carlton’s signature tipples and dance the rest of the night away before either heading home, or… to your room in the resort.

Ticket holders get a special rate of US$299 +10% service charge for an oceanfront room, making the whole night a mini-staycation.

About the Breast Cancer Foundation

The foundation, launched in 2008, was originally created to provide sponsorship for the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens’ annual Brenda Tibbetts-Lund walk and to provide financial support for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society to assist breast cancer patients. This is still the case over 12 years later, but it has grown to be so much more. In 2015, the BCF started its own wellness programme, which provides a multitude of holistic and medical services to anyone going through breast cancer. The organisation also works diligently to raise awareness and provide local practitioners with the training, skill, and medical equipment needed to be able to help breast cancer patients in the best way possible. This is in addition to providing mammograms where needed, and a prosthetic/bra service for those who have undergone breast surgery.

Fun gin facts

Gin doesn’t have a shelf life, so that bottle in the back of your cupboard for three years is still good

Holland is credited as the birthplace of gin (although some argue this fact; they are probably British)

Its nickname is ‘Mother’s Ruin’, as back in the day in the UK, women drinking it along with men were perceived as neglecting their children

The first pink gin was invented in 1826, concocted aboard the HMS Hercules when she was sailing towards the Caribbean

Bathtub gin was distilled during Prohibition… we’ll give you one guess where in the house

Winston Churchill once said, “The gin and tonic has saved more Englishmen’s lives, and minds, than all the doctors in the Empire.”

Tickets for Gintonica are $200 and include the welcome drink, all food, entertainment and a goody bag. For more details, email [email protected], call 923-1135/936-1136 or visit the foundation’s office at #19 Grand Harbour. To book the special room rate at The Ritz-Carlton, email the reservations team at [email protected] or call 815-6300 and mention the Gintonica staycation rate.