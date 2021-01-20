Woman robbed at gunpoint in West Bay

Two men, one armed with a handgun, robbed a woman at a parking lot of an apartment complex in West Bay on Tuesday night.

Police said the robbery occurred just before 10pm on Town Hall Road.

The woman was pushed to the ground and the men stole her handbag, which contained cash, as well as electronic and personal items, police said.

The men fled on foot.

Both are described as short and slim, and at the time of the robbery, they were wearing dark clothing and used their shirts to cover their faces.

The RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.