A traveller who tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted to the Critical Care Unit at the Health Services Authority, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed in a statement issued Saturday morning.

The patient had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Cayman and was quarantined.

Lee said the patient is in stable condition and breathing on their own.

“The patient is still able to do everything on their own. I know we all wish to express our concern and best wishes to the patient, and their family, for the patient’s speedy recovery,” added Lee.

In his COVID-19 update Friday, Lee reported one positive case out of 92 tests carried out since the previous report Thursday evening.

That individual, he said, was an asymptomatic traveller who tested positive following routine screening.

On Friday, Lee said the traveller would remain in isolation until considered recovered.

It is not known if this is the same traveller who has been hospitalised.

As of Friday, the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 861. Cayman has confirmed 383 COVID-19 cases, of which 346 are fully recovered.

To date 65,821 screening tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Cayman Islands.

The total number of people vaccinated in Cayman climbed to 6,641 on Friday after a further 332 people received the COVID-19 vaccine since Thursday’s report.