Business in brief

Appleby donates $1,000 to Cancer Society

Appleby Cayman has donated $1,000 to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s Stride Against Cancer annual walk/run, which takes place on Sunday, 31 Jan.

The Stride Against Cancer is the Cancer Society’s largest fundraising event with all money raised helping to finance the organisation’s many programmes and activities. The event attracts more than 1,300 participants and more than 100 volunteers come together for a good cause.

This year, the event is being held in honour of local running coach Derek Larner, who recently passed away from pancreatic cancer.

“Appleby is committed to supporting great causes in our community, and this most certainly is a fantastic cause,” said Norman Klein, managing partner at Appleby. “We wish the Cancer Society a successful event and our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Larner and all those affected by this disease.”

Roney joins Paradigm Governance

Governance and financial services firm Paradigm Governance Partners has added independent director Jonathan Roney to its Cayman team.

Roney has acted as a director to Cayman Islands companies for more than 10 years, and will be available to serve as a professional independent director on the boards of both open-ended and closed-ended funds in addition to investment management companies.

He sits on a broad range of open- and closed- ended funds with strategies including equity, credit, quantitative, fund of funds, special situations, private equity, real estate and loan origination.

Prior to Paradigm, Roney spent eight years at Intertrust Cayman within the fund services governance team where he both led the team and acted as a professional independent director. Before Intertrust, Roney spent four years as the head of the structured finance and liquidations teams at Citco Trustees Cayman, having previously run the shadow NAV accounting team at KBC AIM, a UK-based investment manager.

CPA Canada’s virtual event focusses on online success

To prepare CPAs for the workplaces of the future and remote working, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) hosted a free virtual session for its international members on 19 Jan.

The ‘Online Productivity Tools and Remote Working’ session focussed on tips and technology designed to help individuals and teams work successfully outside the confines of the traditional office space.

“Working online and communicating virtually is changing how we deal with our colleagues and clients,” said Tashia Batstone, senior vice president, external relations and business development, CPA Canada. “We want to ensure that our members have the knowledge required to thrive in this new work setting.”

Garrett Wasny, the event’s featured speaker, said, “The session provided an overview of the Internet applications, online services, mobile tools and digital platforms that leading accounting enterprises are utilizing to run their operations online and from remote locations.”

In total, more than 630 CPAs from over 46 countries participated in the event.