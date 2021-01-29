Ban the booze: Sip a mocktail

As well as having a wide range of negative effects on the body, consistent alcohol use can alter mood and behaviour. Why not take a break and enjoy a delicious mocktail, such as the Kombango which is shaken up daily by the AVE bar team at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa?

KOMBANGO

DESCRIPTION:

Fruity, naturally sweet and delicious mango shaken with fresh lemon and topped with a touch of floral acidity from Saucha local green tea and lavender kombucha.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 ounces of fresh mango purée

0.75 ounces fresh lemon juice

Saucha green tea and lavender kombucha to top

Dried mango slice to garnish

Glass: Rocks

METHOD:

Add lemon and mango to tin with cubed ice. Shake hard and strain over cubes in a chilled rocks glass. Top with kombucha. Garnish.