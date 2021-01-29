Cayman’s year-round warm climate makes it easy to take fitness outdoors.

Take advantage of one of these al fresco options.

OUTDOOR RUNNING CLUBS

Running is a popular choice in Cayman. For those who want to join a group there are many on offer, including these four:

Hash House Harriers meets every Monday night at various locations for runs between three and five miles. Runners and walkers are welcome, and drinks and socialising follow the run.

Find their schedule and meeting locations at caymanhash.com, and if you wish to host, then add your run to the schedule.

Seven Mile Strength & Fitness have running programmes throughout the year, including a Couch-to-5K in January, and a 10-week Couch-to-10K in April. August brings with it a 17-week marathon training programme. The groups meet three times per week for training, with one session focusing on running technique, one on strength, and one on longer runs. For more information or to register email [email protected]

Run Club meets every Monday at 5:30pm at the turtle pool at Palm Heights. A 25- to 30-minute run is followed by stretching and freshly made elixirs. Bring a mat for stretching. Cold towels, water and elixirs are provided.

Wednesday Night Running Club meets every Wednesday at 6pm in the World Gym Car Park and usually has 10 to 15 runners. The club has more than 50 members who attend throughout the year. Visit wnrc.ky for more information.

SAVASANA UNDER THE SKY

Take your fitness journey to one of the Sister Islands by visiting Cayman Brac and taking advantage of its serene and rustic landscape.

As well as rock climbing and rappelling, Rock Iguana Ltd. offers packages exploring the island’s caves and undertaking nature walks as well as yoga.

Using the 140-foot Bluff as a backdrop and crashing waves as a soundtrack, Rock Iguana holds outdoor classes at their yogi wall on South East Side Rd. Classes include Yin, Hatha and Vinyasa yoga, as well as moon salutations and mindfulness meditation, with drop-in and package prices available.

PADDLE FOR FITNESS

Whether it’s straight up paddle boarding or SUP yoga, being active on the water allows you to take in Cayman’s beautiful scenery while keeping fit.

For lessons for all skill ranges, as well as excursions including full moon paddle sessions, Vitamin Sea and Cayman Stand Up Paddle Co. are great places to start. If you want to go it alone but don’t have a board, rent. Cayman Stand Up Paddle Co., White Sand Water Sports, Sports Supply, and Paradise Paddle are a few good options.

WALKING

Aside from walking the white sands of Seven Mile Beach, there are other options available for the ramblers at heart. Camana Bay’s Mangrove Loop features three loops of varying lengths. Beginning and ending at Festival Green, you are never too far away from a thirst-quenching drink or healthy after-walk lunch. For a more challenging walk, head east to the Mastic Trail, a 2.3-mile-long route through old growth dry forest. If you don’t want to do it by yourself, tours are available with the National Trust.