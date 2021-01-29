Step 1: Soak cashews in a bowl of water overnight, or for at least a few hours. Drain and rinse.

Step 2: Roast chickpea croutons and cauliflower.

Preheat oven to 400 F. Drain and rinse chickpeas. Place onto large, rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle on oil and roll around to coat. Sprinkle on the garlic powder, salt, and optional cayenne. Toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes at 400 F, then gently roll the chickpeas around in the baking sheet. Roast for another 10 to 20 minutes, until lightly golden. They will firm up as they cool.

Spread cauliflower florets on another baking sheet. Add a drizzle of olive oil, a generous pinch of salt and Moroccan spice blend. Toss together well and spread out evenly. Roast at the same time as the chickpeas, about 15 minutes or until tender.

Step 3: Prepare the dressing.

Add the cashews and all other dressing ingredients (except salt) into a high-speed blender, and blend on high until the dressing is very smooth. You can add a splash of water if necessary, to get it blending. Add salt to taste and adjust other seasonings, if desired. Set aside.

Step 4: Make salad.

Cut romaine into bite-size pieces in a large bowl. Grate parmesan if needed. Cut lemon into wedges. Add desired amount of dressing, cauliflower, half the parmesan cheese and toss together well. Divide into bowls and top with chickpea croutons, remaining parmesan and serve with a slice of lemon. Enjoy!