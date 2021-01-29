Water makes up 60% of your body’s weight, so it is unsurprising that it needs hydration to survive. Water regulates temperature, lubricates joints, keeps organs functioning, delivers nutrients to cells, prevents infection and improves sleep and mood. Kidneys and liver need water to get rid of toxins.

The US National Academies of Medicine recommends more than 11 cups of fluids a day for the average woman and almost 16 cups for men. While water is always best, fluids can come from many other sources such as vegetables, broths and other beverages.

Be good to yourself and the environment by investing in a reusable, locally designed water bottle to help you keep hydrated on-the-go. Wall Creations has some beautiful options at GOODNESS and Books & Books, as well as kids’ water bottles at The Mercantile at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.