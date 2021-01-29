Enterprise Cayman offering internships

Enterprise Cayman has opened applications for its internship programme, which offers students and recent graduates the opportunity to intern with global businesses established within Cayman Enterprise City’s special economic zones.

The programme targets Caymanians and residents aged between 18 and 25 and placements run for two to three months.

Last year’s programme placed interns in a variety of fields, including computer programming, artificial intelligence, media and marketing, and business administration.

Aaron Santamaria was able to gain work experience with Silicon Valley company, Brave Software, which has developed a free and open-source, privacy-focussed web browser that blocks ads and website trackers.

“Working at Brave and experiencing what it’s like to be in a tech company that’s known around the world was very exciting for me,” said Santamaria, who is now employed full time with Brave Software as IT and user support engineer within the company’s IT department.

“I was exposed to the different technology behind their products and an incredible level of innovation that I didn’t think I would get to see so early on in my career. It really inspired and motivated me to pursue the career further,” he said.

Ryan Watson, vice president of IT at Brave, said the company offers opportunities for the internship programme each year. “There is excellent hardworking young talent in Cayman, and we’re proud at Brave Software to help foster a tech community in the Cayman Islands from the ground up,” he said.

“We’ll be offering opportunities again this year and encourage other innovative companies to do the same. I look forward to another year of high calibre applications for 2021.”

The deadline to apply to the 2021 Enterprise Cayman Internship Programme is 1 April 2021. For more information and queries, contact [email protected]. To apply directly visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SW2V96L