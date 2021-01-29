Scotiabank appoints head of Cayman operations

Scotiabank Cayman has appointed Sarah Hobbs vice president and country head of Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd.

Hobbs has more than two decades of experience within the bank and will lead Scotiabank’s local business strategy and operations.

She joins the Cayman team after serving as managing director of Scotiabank in Belize.

Roger Archer, district head, Caribbean North, said Hobbs “has a strong understanding of the Cayman market having previously spent four years as director of our Scotia Private Client Group”.

He said, “We are confident that Sarah’s strong track record of sound leadership and her in depth knowledge of the Caymanian banking environment will enable her to quickly make an impact on the business and our customers’ experience.”

Hobbs has held increasingly senior positions during her career in retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management and operations. She has also served as country head for the bank’s operations in the British Virgin Islands.