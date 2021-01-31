Calling all Heart Warriors and Angels for annual beach walk

On 25 Jan. 2018, baby Nolan Evans passed away from complications of congenital heart disease.

Since then, his parents Ailian and Sean Evans have channelled their grief into a force for good.

Team Nolan, the pediatric programme of the Cayman Heart Fund, is hosting its third annual Heart Warriors and Angels Beach Walk on 7 Feb. at Seven Mile Public Beach. The date marks the start of Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Week, which runs from 7-14 Feb.

The walk acts as an awareness event, as well as a fundraiser. Registration fees are used to financially assist local families with CHD babies, which can include covering costs such as medical expenses, utilities, food and transportation.

Families and pets are welcome to participate, and children in particular are encouraged to dress in warrior or angel costumes.

The walk starts at 7am, and there will be complimentary refreshments onsite, including coffee. Kids can have their faces painted and there will be raffles prizes as well.

Governor Martyn Roper is one of the organisation’s many supporters, and he will be joining in on the beach that morning.

“It is an honor having him participate in our third annual beach walk and we thank him and all our loyal supporters for their continued support over the years,” said Ailian Evans, Cayman Heart Fund board member and founder of Team Nolan. “There is no cure for CHDs, but treatment can be as simple as prescribed medication, to surgery and heart transplants.”

Those wishing to participate in the walk can register by downloading the form at www.caymanheartfund.ky or by emailing [email protected]. Registration is $25 and includes an event T-shirt (while supplies last).