Caymanian shot put standout Lacee Barnes threw a distance of 14.7 metres on Friday, 29 Jan. to set a new Cayman Islands national indoor record.

The five-time CARIFTA Games medallist, a junior on the University of Texas San Antonio women’s track and field team, placed third at the H-Town SpeedCity Series.

“It feels great to be back out competing after not for about a year,” Barnes told Cayman Compass.

Barnes’ performance topped her previous personal best of 14.51, according to the UTSA athletics website.

“This is only my second meet of the year, therefore I’m pleased with my performance to gain another personal best in the indoor shot put thus increasing the status of the national record,” she said.

Like many athletes, Barnes was robbed of the opportunity of opening her outdoor season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the time spent away from track and field took its toll but she is happy to resume competition.

“I’m still adjusting to [the] competitor life again,” said Barnes. “There is still more improvements to come especially with the upcoming outdoor season. I just feel blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to compete in my sport again despite the troubles that this world has faced over the past year. I don’t take it for granted.”

Pos 1. Malin Smith School: Cincinnati Throw: 15.63m

Pos 2. Nu’uausala Tuilefano School: Houston Throw: 14.97m

Pos 3. Lacee Barnes School: UTSA Throw: 14.70m