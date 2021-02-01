Police seek car-theft victims following arrest

Police on Monday appealed for victims of vehicle theft to come forward after officers over the weekend arrested a man they believe was stealing from vehicles.

The suspect, a 44-year-old George Town man, was arrested Saturday morning. He was charged with one count of theft and was set to appear in court on Monday, 1 Feb., according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

At the time of his arrest, the man was in possession of a sum of foreign currency and jewellery.

Police ask anyone who may have had items stolen from their vehicles overnight between 29-30 Jan. to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.